FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of an armed robbery that took place in the Fork Union area of the county.

According to police, deputies responded to a Dollar General at 4901 James Madison Highway around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 for a report of an armed robbery in progress.

The suspect, who left the area before the deputies got there, is described as a Black man in his late 30s or early 40s, wearing a grey hoodie, a black mask, black gloves and black shoes. He left the store on foot, heading north on James Madison Highway.

Photo: Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.