ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — The former CEO of a credit union with branches in Roanoke and Salem pleaded guilty in federal court after she allegedly used credit union funds for personal purchases totaling thousands.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Kelly Givens of Salem became the CEO of FedStar Federal Credit Union in 2016. Between 2018 and 2020, Givens used the credit union’s credit card and business Amazon account to buy running shoes, hiking shoes, tickets for sporting events, electronic devices and other items for herself.

Givens allegedly used over $12,000 of the credit union’s money for personal purchases and lied to the credit union’s Board of Directors, as well as the National Credit Union Administration.

Givens, who was charged with misapplication of credit union funds in excess of $1,000, is facing a 30-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $250,000.