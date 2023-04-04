ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On April 1, WFXR’s George Noleff, took home second place in the “Old Dominion Heritage 2022 award in Large Market TV” category at the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards.

Over the years, George Noleff has gone into the forests and waters of Virginia to learn and educate viewers with his “Outdoors Bound” and “On the Farm” segments. On Saturday, he was honored amongst 39 news organizations and journalists in Virginia and West Virginia for the hard work he puts forth with his stories.

George Noleff smiles from ear-to-ear

WFXR said they are proud of Noleff’s work and look forward to his next great story.