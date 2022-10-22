SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Shenandoah National Park is now allowing visitors to easily get safety notifications and campground availability updates straight to their phones with a new alert system.

Subscribers to the new “SHENALERTS” will get emergency notifications and texts about significant events at the park. These alerts will inform park visitors of hazards, road closures, fires, and any other incidents that might affect their time in the park.

A separate information channel will also allow visitors to easily track campground availability. On weekends, subscribers to this channel will receive an early afternoon text about the number of available campsites at each campground. They will then receive an additional text when each campground fills up.

“We hope this new system will provide valuable information to the public for planning their visits to Shenandoah,” Park Superintendent Pat Kenney said in a statement.

To subscribe to emergency notifications, text SHENALERTS to 888777. To subscribe to campground availably texts, text SHENCAMP to 888777. You can opt in and out of either channel at any time.