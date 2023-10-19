GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Greene County woman has been arrested and charged in connection to possession and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, 49-year-old Georgia Joyce Flowers of the Ruckersville area of Greene County was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and charged with two counts of distribution of schedule I or II substances, as well as knowingly and intentionally distributing a weapon of terrorism in connection to the fentanyl distribution.

Flowers is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail. Police say more charges are pending.

This arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and 3A Narcotics and Gang Task Force, which is comprised of members from Virginia State Police, as well as several northwestern Virginia law enforcement agencies, including Greene County.