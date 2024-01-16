AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five baby black bears will be receiving a special birthday treat from the Wildlife Center of Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Center will stream this celebration online on both its live events page and on Facebook. Wildlife rehabilitators will prepare special birthday treats and deliver them to the baby bears on camera.

One of the Center’s baby black bears. (Photos: The Wildlife Center of Virginia)

One of the Center’s baby black bears. (Photos: The Wildlife Center of Virginia)

Some of the Center’s black bears. (Photos: The Wildlife Center of Virginia)

The Center has made it a tradition to celebrate the “birthday” of black bears it cares for on Jan. 17 due to research suggesting it is the median date for black bears to give birth.

The baby bears’ treats will be a surprise for those who tune in to the stream — but it looks like they’ll be delivered in a handmade “cake.”

According to a press release, this year’s set of baby bears were admitted to the Center over the last nine months. They came from many locations throughout the state.

These baby bears will be cared for until the spring of this year, near when they would naturally begin separating from their mothers in the wild.

Those interested in learning more about “all things bear” can attend an additional livestream event on Thursday, Jan. 18. Beginning at 2 p.m., wildlife expert and black bear biologist Katie Martin will discuss black bears and answer questions submitted in real-time by viewers. This event will also be streamed on both the Center’s live events page and on Facebook.

For more information, visit the Wildlife Center of Virginia’s website.