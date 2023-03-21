ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Harrisonburg man is facing several charges, including attempted capital murder, after police say he assaulted a Virginia State Trooper.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), at around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, a state trooper was in a crossover on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County when a car pulled up near the trooper.

The woman driving the car told the trooper that her passenger, 31-year-old Alberto Bravo, Jr., was assaulting her as she drove along I-81. While the woman was talking to the trooper, Bravo got out of the car with a firearm and assaulted her.

The trooper intervened to protect the woman from Bravo, who then attacked the trooper. After a struggle with Bravo, the trooper was able to take him into custody. Bravo was taken to Rockingham County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

There were three young children in the car at the time of the incident, but none were injured. The trooper was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police officers from Harrisonburg and Bridgewater, Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County responded to the scene to assist VSP.

Bravo is facing charges of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, child endangerment, brandishing a firearm and assault on a family member.