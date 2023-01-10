HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Harrisonburg man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison on multiple charges related to child pornography.

According to Virginia State Police, 44-year-old Daryl Jon Van Donk, of Harrisonburg, pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography in Rockingham County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 70 years with 20 years of active incarceration on Jan. 6.

Van Donk was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography and two felony counts of distribution of child pornography after an investigation by several law enforcement agencies which began in July of 2022. According to the Virginia Judiciary system’s website, he was arrested on July 14, 2022.