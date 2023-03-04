ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help in choosing the name of its next education ambassador. It has four short legs, a bushy tail, and tiny perky ears — an Eastern Gray Squirrel.

Staff with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center have chosen their favorite names for the squirrel and members of the Star City picked the final choices Baldwin, Pecan, Peanut, and Nutter Butter. Each vote is $5 and votes can be entered online.

Votes will end on Tuesday, March 7 at 9 p.m.