A horse was rescued from a frozen pond by multiple first responders in Bedford County on Christmas Day. (Courtesy of Bedford Fire Department)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A horse was rescued from a frozen pond by multiple first responders in Bedford County on Christmas Day.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, crews with the Bedford Fire Department were called to the 1300 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston for an animal rescue.

(Courtesy of Bedford Fire Department) (Courtesy of Bedford Fire Department) A horse was rescued from a frozen pond by multiple first responders in Bedford County on Christmas Day. (Courtesy of Bedford Fire Department)

According to authorities, a horse was trapped in a frozen pond. Members from multiple companies worked together throughout the night to remove the horse and bring it to safety.