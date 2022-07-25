PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hurt Volunteer Fire Department member was allegedly run over by a drunk driver following a crash, according to the department.

A Hurt Volunteer Firefighter, Thomas Page, and his daughter were reportedly involved in a car collision in Williamsburg during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 23. According to a post from the town of Hurt’s Facebook page, it was a drunk driver who allegedly hit them.

Page reportedly got out of his vehicle to check on any possible injuries to those involved in the accident but the other driver attempted to leave the scene and ran Page over, according to authorities.

Page was flown from the scene to a trauma center in Norfolk and is said to be in critical condition. His daughter was reportedly uninjured.