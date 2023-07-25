SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A stretch of Interstate 81 in Strasburg caught on fire this morning after what county officials have said was an apparent gas line explosion.

According to Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, a gas line exploded near Battlefield Road and Copp Road around 8:30 a.m. on July 25.

VIDEO OF I-81 FIRE, courtesy of Brandon Fingerman

The sheriff’s office said the fire has been contained and there are brush fires in the area. No structures were affected, and the office has not been informed of any injuries.

All lanes, both north and southbound, were shut down for a time as units responded to the incident.

VIDEO OF I-81 FIRE, courtesy of Casandra Huffman

According to the sheriff’s office, there were evacuations at the time of the explosion, but all residents have now been allowed to return home.

VIDEO OF I-81 FIRE, courtesy of Michelle McVay

Hunter Sellers, who saw the explosion while driving with his two young daughters in the car, said it sounded like a jet engine and flames were very close to the road.

“First, it was just a typical drive, no traffic. And next thing you know, you see a mushroom cloud and then flames shooting up at least 50 feet in the air,” said Sellers.

Photo taken by a driver near the I-81 fire in Strasburg. (Photo: Michelle McVay)

The gas line fire on I-81 Strasburg as seen by a resident. (Photo: Casandra Huffman)

A photo of the I-81 Strasburg fire as seen by a driver. (Photo: Michelle McVay)

No injuries have been reported, and no homes or buildings were damaged, but authorities are still working to determine what caused the explosion.