AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Amherst man won $250,000 after tax from a Virginia Lottery game.

According to Virginia Lottery’s website, David Hudson of Amherst had just gotten home from work on Sunday, Aug. 4 when he checked his phone and realized he had won $250,000 from the previous night’s Bank a Million drawing.

Bank a Million is a Virginia Lottery game with biweekly drawings and a top prize of $1 million after tax. Hudson, who got his ticket from a store on South Amherst Highway in Madison Heights, matched all seven numbers except for the final Bonus Ball number and won the third prize of $250,000 after tax.

“It still hasn’t sunk in!” Hudson told lottery officials.

Hudson said he plans to use the winnings to take care of his family, pay bills and take care of his house.