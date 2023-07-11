CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A sidewalk improvement project will cause delays in Albemarle County as corrective construction takes place outside of Charlottesville.

This work, which is taking place on Ivy Road, is planned to begin Sunday, July 16 and end Tuesday, August 1. Construction will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. each day.

The project area includes the sidewalk running from the streetlight at Old Ivy Road to Stillfried Lane, the crosswalks and pedestrian signals at Old Ivy Road — a railroad underpass — and the Ivy Road intersection.

Additionally, workers will be making improvements to bike lanes, as well as the gutters, curbs and storm drainage system.

A map depicting the work area for the Ivy Road Sidewalk Improvements Project. (Photo: Albemarle County Capital Projects)

This stretch of Route 250 West ends just before University of Virginia property and shares an intersection with Colonade Drive.

Images of the work area prior to construction. (Photo: Albemarle County Capital Projects)

Images of the work area prior to construction. (Photo: Albemarle County Capital Projects)

Images of the work area prior to construction. (Photo: Albemarle County Capital Projects)

Previous work on the Ivy Road Sidewalk Improvements Project ended in December 2022, when “substantial completion” was not accomplished, according to Albemarle County officials.

Drivers will experience lane closures and the shifting of lanes as construction proceeds. Flaggers will be present at times to help drivers navigate the work zone. Officials warn of the possibility of temporary entrance closures, as well.

Visit the project’s webpage or send an email to FESinquiry@albemarle.org for more information.