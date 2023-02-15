ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile is in the hospital after shots were fired in Albemarle County on Wednesday morning.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Wahoo Way at around 11:35 a.m. At the scene, they found a juvenile victim who was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Albemarle County Police said this was an isolated incident involving a drug deal and there is no threat to the public.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Albemarle Police at 434-296-5807.