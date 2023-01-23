LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Liberty University hockey player, Josh Fricks (#83) is reportedly recovering from serious injuries after Friday night’s game against the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV).

On Saturday, the Flames’ ACHA Division I Men’s Hockey administration reported that Fricks, a Senior Forward, had to be airlifted for treatment.

Administrators say Fricks fell face-first into the ice and had to be taken out on a stretcher, following a collision with a UNLV hockey player.

After the game at the LeHaye Ice Center, Flames Head Coach, Kirk Handy shared that Fricks had to be airlifted to Roanoke. In a statement, he said, “We’re just praying for him right now. He’s in good hands.” Coach Handy added, “Hockey comes secondary to a player’s safety.”

In a Facebook post on the team’s page, Fricks shared that he broke two places in his neck. He said, “Hey Flames Nation , Josh Fricks here number eighty-three. Just Super thankful for all your thoughts and prayers, we’re doing better, broke two places in my neck, Let’s go get a dub tonight boys.”

Friday’s game against the UNLV was the Flames’ third straight loss of the season.