CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A 36-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot just blocks away from the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street just after 9:40 on Saturday, Jan. 28 for a report of shots fired.

When they got there, they found 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith in a parked SUV. Smith had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

This incident is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Charlottesville Police at 434-970-3280.