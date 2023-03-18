CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A male is dead after he was reportedly shot on Elliewood Avenue, just outside of the University of Virginia’s (UVA) campus in Charlottesville.

According to a statement from UVA President Jim Ryan, the shooting took place just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. A male victim was taken to the UVA Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial UVA Alert stated that the victim was not affiliated with the university, but it was later determined that he was a contractor with UVA. No other information has been released about the victim.

According to the statement, a suspect was seen getting into a silver sedan, which left the area heading east on West Main Street. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any related information is asked to call Charlottesville Police at 434-970-3280.