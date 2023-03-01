WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — A Waynesboro man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted customers of a local Applebee’s before crashing his car twice while on the run from officers.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to an Applebee’s on the 900 block of Lew Dewitt Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 25, after it was reported that a man was assaulting multiple people in the restaurant.

The suspect had left the restaurant by the time the officers arrived, but an officer found him a short time later after he crashed his car on the 2800 block of West Main Street. A struggle between the suspect and the officer took place, which injured the officer.

The suspect got back in his car and headed east on West Main Street. Responding officers went after the suspect, but were not able to stop him. While officers were responding to the crash scene, police were made aware of a second crash at a gas station on the 1400 block of West Main Street.

Officers at the gas station found the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Terrell Daquan Williams, and arrested him. Williams was found to have a large quantity of a suspected controlled substance when he was arrested.

Williams has been charged with hit-and-run; malicious stabbing, cutting or wounding; attempted malicious stabbing, cutting or wounding; possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance; DUI and two counts of obstruction of justice. He is being held without bond.