CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – A man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly broke into a sorority house on the University of Virginia (UVA) campus and sexually assaulted multiple residents of the home.

On Friday, April 7, 2023 at approximately 4:12 a.m., Charlottesville Police officers responded to the Kappa Delta Sorority building on Chancellor Street at approximately 4:12 a.m. on Friday, April 7 for a reported break in. This area of UVA’s campus is home to multiple sorority and fraternity buildings.

According to the report, a man with a flashlight was inside the sorority house and had sexually assaulted several residents.

Shortly after arriving, police intercepted 18-year-old Harry Benjamin Sedwick as he was walking back to his car, which was parked on University Avenue near the Graduate Hotel.

After police questioned Sedwick, he was arrested and charged with one count of burglary and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip via the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 434-977-4000.