CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot on Harris Street in Charlottesville.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers were called to 930 Harris Street for a report of a disorder at around 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call escalated to a shooting and the officers secured the area while evidence technicians responded to the scene.

While police and technicians were at the scene, a man arrived at the University of Virginia Medical Center with gunshot wounds. His injuries were not determined to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Charlottesville Police at 434-970-3280.