RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed his car in Rappahannock County Monday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, it is believed that the crash took place at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11. It was determined that the driver of a 2005 Kia Spectra was heading west on Route 211 when he failed to maneuver a curve and ran off the left side of the roadway.

The car went through a fence and down an embankment before it struck a tree about 150 feet west of Route 522. The car was not discovered until around 7 a.m. that day by a passerby, who called police.

The driver, 35-year-old Ricky J. Shell of Halifax County, was declared dead at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt. This crash is still under investigation by state police.