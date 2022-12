CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot about three blocks from the University of Virginia’s campus in Charlottesville.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of 14th Street NW.

When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment.