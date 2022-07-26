ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC/WFXR) — Multiple agencies are currently searching for a missing 13-year-old boy with high-functioning autism out of the city of Roanoke.

According to authorities, 13-year-old Bobby Marshall Curry was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Frances Drive around midnight on Monday night. He was discovered missing at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Bobby is described as 4-foot 6-inches tall and weighing approximately 70 pounds, according to police.

“Bobby is autistic, and due to his age, we would like to get him home as soon as possible,” a post from the Roanoke Fire & EMS Facebook page reads. “If you have seen Bobby or know where he is, please call 911 and share what you know.”

Bobby Curry (Courtesy of Roanoke Fire & EMS Department)

“He has left the house without any of the family or guardians’ knowledge so he is an endangered missing child at this time,” officials said during a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Roanoke City Police, Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, Roanoke City Fire & EMS, Virginia State Police, FBI, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Fire & Rescue are among those agencies involved in an active search for the missing juvenile.

