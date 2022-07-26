ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC/WFXR) — Multiple agencies are currently searching for a missing 13-year-old boy with high-functioning autism out of the city of Roanoke.
According to authorities, 13-year-old Bobby Marshall Curry was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Frances Drive around midnight on Monday night. He was discovered missing at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Bobby is described as 4-foot 6-inches tall and weighing approximately 70 pounds, according to police.
“Bobby is autistic, and due to his age, we would like to get him home as soon as possible,” a post from the Roanoke Fire & EMS Facebook page reads. “If you have seen Bobby or know where he is, please call 911 and share what you know.”
“He has left the house without any of the family or guardians’ knowledge so he is an endangered missing child at this time,” officials said during a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Roanoke City Police, Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, Roanoke City Fire & EMS, Virginia State Police, FBI, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Fire & Rescue are among those agencies involved in an active search for the missing juvenile.
