ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was involved in a crash with an SUV while riding a motorcycle near Harrisonburg in Rockingham County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 near the 1030 block of Melrose Road.

It was determined that 53-year-old Dwain E. Gillispie of Broadway was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading west on Melrose Road when he failed to maneuver a curve and crossed the road’s center line before colliding with a Chevrolet Tahoe heading east.

Gillispie was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Tahoe, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the crash.