MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man and a woman from Prince William County are dead after a motorcycle crash in Madison County.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash took place at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 on Route 231 just south of Aylor Road.

It was determined that two people were riding a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading north on Route 231 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2007 BMW sedan.

The collision caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and catch fire and debris from the impact hit a northbound 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, causing it to run off the roadway.

The two people on the 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, 59-year-old William E. Romine II and 58-year-old Cathleen T. Romine, both of the Bristow area of Prince William, died at the scene. They were both wearing helmets.

The operator of the other motorcycle, a 56-year-old man also of the Bristow area, suffered serious injuries and was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the BMW, a 68-year-old Arlington County man, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

This incident is still under investigation by VSP.