PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man was arrested and nearly $11,000 worth of methamphetamine was seized in a drug bust in the town of Luray over the weekend.

David Brandon Holloway, 33, of North Chesterfield, was arrested by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force on Saturday, May 20.

Police said the arrest was made after officers received information that Holloway was traveling to Luray from North Chesterfield to distribute meth. Holloway was found in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co. at 1462 Lee Hwy. in the west side of town.

During the arrest, four ounces of methamphetamine — with a street value of $10,752 — were found on Holloway and seized.

Holloway was charged with possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

The arrest was coordinated by the task force with assistance from the Luray Police Department and Page County Sheriff’s Office.