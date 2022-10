According to police, 16-year-old Skylar Cabaniss was last seen at her home in the Faber area of Nelson County around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. (Photo: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office)

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, 16-year-old Skylar Cabaniss was last seen at her home in the Faber area of Nelson County around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Skylar stands about 5’6″ and weighs around 125 pounds. Anyone who believes they have seen her or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.