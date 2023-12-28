ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County on Dec. 25.

The crash occurred at 12:12 p.m. on N Valley Pike, just north of Smithland Road. According to police, a 2015 Subaru Legacy moving north crossed the center line and hit a 2004 GMC Envoy head-on. Both vehicles ran off the road.

The Subaru’s driver, 22-year-old Garcia F. Hernandez, of Rockingham County, died as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his car, according to VSP.

The driver of the GMC, 24-year-old Jorge A. Castaneda-Rosales, of Timberville, and a female passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Both were wearing a seatbelt.

VSP continues to investigate the incident.