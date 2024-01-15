ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Buc-ee’s is breaking ground on one of its first travel centers in Virginia at the end of this month in Rockingham County.

According to a press release, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Rockingham County officials will be in attendance to mark the occasion and celebrate the beginning of construction.

The travel center will be located southeast of the intersection of Interstate 81 and Friedens Church Road, just south of Harrisonburg. The 74,000-square-foot store will be equipped with 120 fueling stations and 24 electric vehicle charging stations.

Interstate 81 connects the Richmond region and Northern Virginia to the Roanoke area — as well as several large colleges and universities, including James Madison University and Virginia Tech.

“One of the prettiest roads we could ever hope for, I-81 is full of folks seeking fun and all that Virginia has to offer,” said Buc-ee’s spokesperson Stan Beard.

The store is projected to open in 2025, making it among the first Buc-ee’s locations in Virginia. It was the second to be announced, following the announcement of a New Kent location that is also expected to open in the coming years.