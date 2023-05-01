ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in finding a man who they say is wanted in connection to a convenience store burglary.

According to police, deputies responded to Al’s Country Corner Convenience Store in the 5000 block of Spotswood Trail in the Barboursville area for a report of a commercial burglary.

When they got to the store, the deputies found that the glass front door had been broken. After collecting evidence at the scene and reviewing security camera footage, the deputies identified 34-year-old Adrian Jamaal Ware, of the Ruckersville area of Green County, as a suspect.

Ware is wanted for grand larceny and burglary in connection to this incident. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1234.