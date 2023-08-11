ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is welcoming a pair of tiny newcomers.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the center welcomed its two newest residents — two bobcat kittens who are estimated to be just a week old.

Photo: Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center or Roanoke

According to a release from the center, the kittens were abandoned by their mother and have worms. Though they were in poor health when they were found, the center says it is seeing signs of improvement and is “cautiously optimistic.”

The kittens’ eyes were still closed and they each weighed only around 400 grams when they were found, so they will have to be fed specialized formula every two to three hours, just like a newborn human baby.

When around the kittens, caretakers will have to wear masks or cover their faces with leopard print in order to prevent them from getting used to humans, because once they associate humans with food, they can no longer safely release them back into the wild, according to the center.

Due to their young age, it is estimated that the kittens will not be ready to be released until May 2024, according to the center. Anyone interested in making a donation to the center can do so by visiting its website.