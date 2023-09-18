AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire outside of Staunton in Augusta County has closed all lanes of Interstate 81 in the area.

According to WHSV in Harrisonburg, the fire is at Ball Advanced Aluminum Tech in the Verona area, just north of Staunton.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all northbound and southbound lanes of I-81 are closed in the area and Lauren Hill Road, Route 612 near Dunsmore Road and Route 818 are all blocked as well.

According to WHSV, The Augusta County Fire Department said no injuries have been reported from the fire, but it could take several hours to be extinguished.

