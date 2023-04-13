Fully grown, the bobcat is released from the care of Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center into private land in Roanoke. Credit: Josh Stokes

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — Roanoke now has one more wild cat roaming the wilderness after a wildlife rehabilitation center released a bobcat that had been in their care for around nine months.

Bobcats are a type of lynx that are native to most counties in Virginia, but typically live in forests or mountainous regions, according to the Maymont Foundation.

One particular bobcat came to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke from Amherst County in July 2022. At the time, he was small, covered in fleas and ticks and in need of a good meal. After spending the winter at the center and getting care and plenty of food, he grew from a small kitten to an adult.

Now that the bobcat is grown up, he was recently released onto private land in Roanoke and will spend the rest of his life in the wild.

Fully grown, the bobcat is released from the care of Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center into private land in Roanoke. Credit: Josh Stokes

The fully grown bobcat prepares to be released into the wild in Roanoke. Credit: Josh Stokes

The bobcat kitten wrapped in towels while in the care of Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. Credit: Josh Stokes.

The bobcat kitten wrapped in towels while in the care of Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. Credit: Josh Stokes.

This kitten is feeling a little feisty! Credit: Josh Stokes.

When the bobcat kitten first arrived at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, he was small, covered in fleas and ticks and in need of a good meal. Credit: Josh Stokes.

When the bobcat kitten first arrived at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, he was small, covered in fleas and ticks and in need of a good meal. Credit: Josh Stokes.

When the bobcat kitten first arrived at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, he was small, covered in fleas and ticks and in need of a good meal. Credit: Josh Stokes.

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is a non-profit veterinary hospital and wildlife rehabilitation facility specializing in wildlife native to the Roanoke Valley. In 2022, the center treated over 2,600 animals. You can learn more about the organization online.