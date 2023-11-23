ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the Alberene area.

At around 9:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, police responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Alberene Road.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a person who had sustained minor injuries from a shot fired from a vehicle in the driveway of the residence. The victim declined treatment from Albemarle County Fire Rescue paramedics who arrived on scene.

The police are still investigating the shooting, but say that the incident poses no threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.