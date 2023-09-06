CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) have identified the woman who was killed in a domestic incident in Culpeper County and the man who has been charged with her murder, as well as the attempted murder of several responding police officers.

According to VSP, at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, Culpeper County Sheriff’s deputies, Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies, Town of Culpeper Police officers and Virginia State Police troopers responded to an apartment on the 600 block of Friendship Way in the Culpeper area after 46-year-old Jolanda M. Frye called 911 to report gunshots being fired during a domestic incident.

When they got there, the responding officers found 47-year-old Harrison L. Jackson, who had a gun and had barricaded himself inside the apartment. When police tried to get inside the apartment, Jackson began firing at them.

Police then retreated and began negotiating with Jackson, when they learned that Frye was dead. At 3:51 a.m. the next morning, the officers took Jackson into custody. Frye’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy.

Jackson has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, five felony counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of possession of a firearm while committing a felony and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Culpeper County Jail without bond.