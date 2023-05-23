WISE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Federal prosecutors are seeking to forfeit two residences for their connection to the murder of a Big Stone Gap Police officer years prior.

On Nov. 13, 2021, an officer — identified as Michael Chandler — responded to the 2500 block of Orr Street to conduct a welfare check. During his visit, Chandler was shot and killed.

Michael White was charged with Chandler’s murder. White was also among a group of 19 conspirators that were issued federal narcotics charges.

According to the United States Department of Justice, both 2505 Orr Street and 2512 Orr Street were “hubs for a narcotics conspiracy that funneled narcotics to Southwest Virginia.”

In the 15 months leading up to Chandler’s death, there were approximately 78 calls for local police to respond to these two residences.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia filed a civil complaint for both Orr Street residences to be forfeited to the custody of the United States. That complaint was unsealed last week in U.S. District Court of Western Virginia.