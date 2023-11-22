ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) is investigating the vandalism of a popular winery in the Crozet area.

Police are investigating an incident where many glass windows and doors were destroyed at King Family Vineyards, 6550 Roseland Farm, between midnight and 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

Photo: King Family Vineyards, Facebook

Photo: King Family Vineyards, Facebook

Photo: King Family Vineyards, Facebook

Photo: King Family Vineyards, Facebook

King Family Vineyards is asking the community for help to identify the suspect, who is pictured to the right, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information.

They also ask anyone who lives in the area to check their surveillance camera footage between the time the vandalism occurred at their winery.

“This unthinkable act has not only left physical damage, but has emotionally shaken our family and team,” King Family Vineyards said. “We never imagined such a crime would strike so close to home.”

Anyone with information about this incident is also encouraged to contact ACPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807.