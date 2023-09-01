HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A glass manufacturer based in Poland is expanding its operations in southwestern Virginia.

Press Glass, the largest independent flat glass manufacturer in Europe, opened a facility in Henry County in 2020 which now has over 300 employees. On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Press Glass is investing $155.2 million to expand the facility.

According to a release from Gov. Youngkin’s office, the 360,000 square-foot expansion will increase the Henry County facility’s workforce by 335. An additional $2 million is coming from the Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund to help pay for the project.

“Southern Virginia’s workforce possesses the skills and work ethic to benefit manufacturers, and we are proud Press Glass continues to thrive and reinvest in its operation at Commonwealth Crossing Industrial Park,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “With premier sites and a state-of-the-art training facility, Martinsville-Henry County has a recipe for success and continues to successfully compete for projects and diversify its economy.”

Press Glass currently has 15 factories manufacturing glass for windows and doors across Europe and the United States.