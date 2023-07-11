PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The second-largest Powerball jackpot ever created has been claimed by an anonymous winner in rural Virginia.

According to the Virginia Lottery website, the winning ticket matched all six numbers in a drawing that took place on March 4 — 10, 16, 18, 40, 66 and the Powerball number, which was 16.

The ticket was bought in the town of Dublin in Pulaski County, at the Gill Brothers gas station, which received $50,000 from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The winner, who remains anonymous, had the choice between a one-time cash payment of about $82 million before taxes and a total of $156.7 million before taxes paid in annual installments over 30 years and chose the latter.

It’s the fourth largest lottery prize in the history of the Virginia Lottery and just the second time a Powerball-winning ticket has been purchased in Virginia.

According to the Code of Virginia, anyone who wins more than $10 million playing the lottery is allowed to remain anonymous if they wish to do so.