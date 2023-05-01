UPDATE 4:26 p.m. RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University lifted the secure-in-place alert and issued an all-clear on campus.

Police investigated a “spoof call” that raised a threat to the campus, but found that no shots were fired near Washington Hall.

There is no current threat to the public and all campus activities can resume.

WFXR will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

–

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University has issued a secure-in-place alert on campus.

The RU Police Department reports law enforcement activity at Washington Hall.

No shots have been fired, but officers are asking the public to avoid the area of Tyler Avenue from Downey Street to Fairfax Street.

Call RU Police for assistance at 540-831-5500.

WFXR will update you as more information becomes available.