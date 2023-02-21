ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – According to the Roanoke Times, Radford University’s men’s basketball coach Darris Nichols has been charged with a DUI on February 19th.

University officials have released the following statement in response.

“Radford University is currently evaluating the situation. Shane Nichols will serve as the acting head coach. This is a personnel matter, and we have no further comment at this time.” – Becky Brackin, Associate Vice President for University Relations

Jail records show that around 11:41 on Sunday, 36-year-old Nichols was arrested and charged at the New River Valley Regional Jail for allegedly driving under the influence. He was then released early on Monday, Feb. 20.