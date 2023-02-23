ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — When was the last you cracked open a book and was captivated by the words on the pages?

Mother of two, author, KyAnne Dudley realized, when raising her children, something was missing.

“They’re both bookworms, just like I was when I was younger. When I was trying to find books for them to read that would interest them, I kind of noticed that there weren’t any characters or main characters that looked like them,” said Dudley.

Years later, after KyAnne’s children graduated from college, the idea that most children’s books still don’t reflect their readers haunted her, which meant something had to be done.

“I’ll write this book and have the main character be a little brown girl. Because even with my son, I noticed there weren’t any kids that look like him, but I feel like for girls it is even harder to have a main character that is the hero of the story, much less one that’s brown.” KyAnne Dudley

Just like that, The Adventures of Alyssa was created and printed to inspire young readers like Kahloe Brooks.

“Sometimes I think I’m not important when my parents tell me I am. This book really inspires me. And the way she made it, it’s like the same about me,” said Brooks.

As you flip through the pages, you find 12-year-old Alyssa is an ordinary girl.

“Alyssa is, she’s just this fun kid. She is booked and busy,” shared Dudley.

All authors have a muse, and for KyAnne, it’s her kids.

“My daughter, Jaylen, actually did the typography for the cover of the book. When readers read it, they’ll kind of see, some things that are kind of synonymous between my daughter and Alyssa, the character in the book,” said Dudley.

The trend of books reflecting their reader is growing, but what would it be like, if those books existed in the past?

“I didn’t have books like this at all. I had books that I was able to relate to based like sports,” said Reach Hooper, Mentor of Imagine Me Mentoring.

“It wasn’t a thing. I grew up with books like Babysitters Club and Junie B Jones. In those types of books, you don’t have characters that look like you in them. And so it, it would’ve been major, I think, and just would’ve influenced me further,” said Dudley.

What better way to influence young minds than make words come to life, KyAnna thumbed through the pages as she read out loud to the children in the Imagine Me Mentoring at Highland Park Elementary School.

“It’s a program that has been built, to inspire, to influence, to encourage kids. Most of them are at risk,” said Hooper.

When we have opportunities like this to bring people in our area in there, it makes hings more real for the kids, it makes them feel that things are more tangible. Reach Hooper, Mentor of Imagine Me Mentoring

Like Kahloe whose now inspired to be an author.

“So that really helps me a lot to like write a book about me,” said Brooks.

Adventures of Alyssa is special in more ways than one, everyone who worked on the book from the Illustrator to the Typographer, and Editor are all people of color. They say the book is truly a labor of love.

You can find Adventures of Alyssa online, and it will be on the shelves of local libraries soon, and book two will be out shortly.