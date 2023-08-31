ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — A Roanoke man has been sentenced to 15 years and six months in federal prison after being convicted of selling fentanyl from behind bars.

According to court documents, on July 20, 2019, 37-year-old Anthony Brian Barnett of Roanoke, who had already been involved in trafficking drugs to the area, was convicted of assault and battery, as well as malicious wounding by a mob, for his role in a shooting which took place in Roanoke in May of that year.

While incarcerated, Barnett instructed his co-conspirator, 37-year-old Aminee Jewel Davenport of Roanoke, to pick up his heroin and sell it to a customer, who ended up being a Virginia State Police informant.

Davenport sold about four ounces to the informant during two separate transactions. Barnett and Davenport were then both indicted by a federal grand jury.

In March of 2022, Barnett was in jail awaiting trial when he acquired what he thought was heroin but turned out to be para-fluorofentanyl, an analogue of fentanyl. Barnett began selling this para-fluorofentanyl to other inmates and was caught after an inmate in his pod died from a drug overdose.

In April of 2023, Barnett pleaded guilty to distributing 100 or more grams of heroin in 2019 and distributing para-fluorofentanyl in 2022. Barnett was not charged in connection to the inmate’s death, but the U.S. Department of Justice said that he continued selling deadly substances after, which contributed to his sentence.

In August of 2023, Barnett was sentenced to 186 months in federal prison. He will serve that sentence after serving the eight years he was sentenced to in Virginia for the 2019 assault and shooting.