CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Patients and their families at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at University of Virginia (UVA) Health Children’s Hospital were visited by a jolly man in a red suit ahead of Christmas.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and some of their helpers visited the UVA Children’s NICU for a photo shoot with young patients and their families.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visiting a patient in UVA Children’s NICU on Tuesday, Dec. 19. (Photo: UVA Health)

UVA Health Children’s NICU has space for more than 50 patients and was recognized by Newsweek as one of the U.S.’s best maternity hospitals in 2022.