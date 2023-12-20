CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Patients and their families at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at University of Virginia (UVA) Health Children’s Hospital were visited by a jolly man in a red suit ahead of Christmas.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and some of their helpers visited the UVA Children’s NICU for a photo shoot with young patients and their families.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visiting a patient in UVA Children’s NICU on Tuesday, Dec. 19. (Photo: UVA Health)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

UVA Health Children’s NICU has space for more than 50 patients and was recognized by Newsweek as one of the U.S.’s best maternity hospitals in 2022.