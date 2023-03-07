ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) – Senators Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) have released statements of support following the Senate voting to confirm Judge Robert Ballou to U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia Tuesday.

Ballou served as a Federal Magistrate Judge in the Western District beginning in 2011. Prior to 2011, he spent 23 years working for a private practice. During his time in the Western District, he has overseen a variety of civil and criminal cases. He has also conducted several misdemeanor criminal trials and civil jury trials.

Ballou has also worked with the Veterans Court and prisoner pro se docket. He is a Roanoke Native who attended the University of Virginia and has practiced in Roanoke and Richmond.

In August 2021, both Warner and Kaine sent a letter to President Joe Biden to recommend Ballou for the position after former Judge James P. Jones left the position to take senior status. In July 2022, Biden announced his decision to nominate Ballou.

This confirmation comes after last week’s confirmation of Judge Jamar Walker. Walker is appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.