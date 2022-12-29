ROANOKE COUNTY Va. (WRIC) — The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.

According to the Roanoke County Fire Department, crews responded to two homes over Christmas weekend for reports of carbon monoxide poisoning. One home was in the Cave Spring area and the other was in the Hollins area.

The power was out in both homes and both households were using grills as a heat source, officials say. Between both households, a total of seven people were sent to the hospital.

The fire department is warning residents to get a carbon monoxide detector, never use something to heat a home if that’s not its intended purpose and check on neighbors during power outages, especially during severe weather.