SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A full-scale search is currently underway for a 75-year-old man who went missing in Shenandoah National Park.

According to a spokesperson for Shenandoah National Park, Jerry Bailey, 75, was last seen the evening of Aug. 30. He was reported missing to park rangers on Sept. 1.

Officials say his backpack was found in Pinefield Hut off Skyline Drive near mile 75.2.

Bailey is described as being 5’11” and 180 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Shenandoah National Park began a full-scale search for Bailey early Friday morning. The search is led by Shenandoah National Park Search and Rescue personnel aided by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. The Park said additional resources have been requested.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Bailey is told to call 540-999-3422.