SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Visitors to Shenandoah National Park will have to wear masks in some parts of the park due to an upcoming rule change.

According to a release from the National Park Service, beginning Monday, Aug. 22, masks will be required inside all park buildings and common areas including park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops and restaurants.

Masks must cover the nose and mouth, and fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps or ventilation valves. Face shields will not be accepted.

According to the release, the rule change was caused by the majority of the counties the park resides in moving into high COVID-19 transmission status.

Visitors to the park are asked to check the park’s website before arriving and follow sings and instructions from staff and volunteers.