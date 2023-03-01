SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Shenandoah National Park has announced that it is reinstating its pilot program ticketing visitors to Old Rag on March 1.

The program was established last year to address crowding and congestion on the mountain, which can affect visitor safety, as well as the fragile natural landscape.

According to the National Park Service, the program is being reinstated because damage to Shenandoah National Park during winter storms in December of 2022 prevented data recorded during last year’s pilot program from being evaluated.

A total of 800 tickets will be available for purchase for every day between March 1 and Nov. 30; 400 will be available 30 days in advance and the other 400 will be available five days in advance. Each ticket is valid only for the day for which it is designated and the price of the ticket does not include the entrance fee.

Visitors must purchase a ticket online in advance, a ticket does not guarantee a parking spot. More information on obtaining ticket and what parts of the parks require a ticket can be found here.